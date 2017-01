ADVISORY

The Sespe Sun’s last day of publication was on Monday, September 5, 2016, completing 11 years of online publication. As a last article we are publishing an opinion article as to the times while the paper was working. The paper was originally started, in 2005, to bring information of local importance and not be concerned about national events. The proliferation of the social media and near instant coverage by television stations has made it impossible to cover events around the county in a satisfactory manner. It has become obvious that even online newspaper was becoming a product of the past. The owner of the paper decided to stop publication on the above date. We appreciate all the loyal readers during the years and with heavy hearth that we made the decision to close the paper. The staff of The Sespe Sun.